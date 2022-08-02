State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,997 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,997 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Automatic Data Processing worth $113,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.11. 6,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.59. The company has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $257.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.73.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

