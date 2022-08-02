State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 13,087 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 859,851 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 13,087 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $212,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.19.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.09. 25,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,501. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.60. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $194.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.58% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,083 shares of company stock worth $6,718,828. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

