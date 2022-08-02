State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 32,162 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,592,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 32,162 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Medtronic worth $176,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,033,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,320,796,000 after acquiring an additional 321,333 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.65. 56,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,706,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.17.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

