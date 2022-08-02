State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 44,925 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 750,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 44,925 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of American Express worth $140,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,440,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $506,791,000 after purchasing an additional 869,167 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1,051.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 528,228 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in American Express by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $123,465,000 after buying an additional 368,457 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.81. 30,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,787,658. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.19 and its 200-day moving average is $168.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.