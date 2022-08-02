State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Elevance Health worth $150,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ELV traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $476.23. 12,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.64. Elevance Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68. The company has a market cap of $114.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $557.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.15.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Further Reading

