Steem Dollars Price Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (SBD)

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $35.94 million and $2.34 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be bought for about $3.13 or 0.00013669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,864.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.28 or 0.00582915 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00264578 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00042475 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000107 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001314 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,498,854 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

