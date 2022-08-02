Steem Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.22 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Steem has a market cap of $98.84 million and approximately $12.22 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001087 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,016.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00587132 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00264557 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005202 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016014 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002990 BTC.
About Steem
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
