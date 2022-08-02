Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of STRL traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 997 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,523. The stock has a market cap of $747.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.46. Sterling Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 575,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after buying an additional 17,654 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 65,032 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 58,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

