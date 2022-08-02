Stifel Nicolaus Raises Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $115.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CELH. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Celsius Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $98.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.97 and a beta of 1.97. Celsius has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $110.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.27 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,393,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,787.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,393,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,850 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Celsius by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Celsius by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Celsius by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Celsius by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Read More

