StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Healthcare Trust of America Price Performance
Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Healthcare Trust of America Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,490,000 after buying an additional 75,339 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 83,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 381,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,743,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,151,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,844,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,537,000.
About Healthcare Trust of America
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
