StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Healthcare Trust of America Price Performance

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Healthcare Trust of America Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were given a dividend of $4.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous dividend of $0.03. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 316.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,470,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,490,000 after buying an additional 75,339 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 83,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 381,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,743,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,151,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,844,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,537,000.

About Healthcare Trust of America

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Further Reading

