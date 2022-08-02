StockNews.com Downgrades Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INVA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Innoviva in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
Innoviva Stock Performance
Shares of INVA opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.46. Innoviva has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $20.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviva
About Innoviva
Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.
