StockNews.com Downgrades Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) to Hold

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VVV. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of VVV traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.68. 3,029,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,777. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Valvoline will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,270,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,943,000 after purchasing an additional 443,572 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

