StockNews.com Upgrades First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) to “Buy”

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of First of Long Island from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

FLIC traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.25. 126,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,665. First of Long Island has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.51.

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. First of Long Island had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 18,039 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

