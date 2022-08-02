StockNews.com Upgrades Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.07.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE:TDOC opened at $36.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $52.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.82. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $156.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.