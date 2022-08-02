Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,600 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the June 30th total of 184,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 152.9 days.

OTCMKTS:SAUHF traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905 shares, compared to its average volume of 697. Straumann has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $230.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

