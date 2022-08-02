Stream Protocol Price Tops $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (STPL)

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $990,635.61 and approximately $42,266.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,751.10 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003778 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00127013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00031136 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,863 coins. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol.

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stream Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

