Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 10.92%.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Suburban Propane Partners Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of SPH stock opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.64. Suburban Propane Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4,041.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 229,617 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,695 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

(Get Rating)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.