Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.17-$7.27 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.52-$2.57 EPS.

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.8 %

SUI stock opened at $162.60 on Tuesday. Sun Communities has a one year low of $148.64 and a one year high of $211.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.09 and a 200-day moving average of $172.77.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $203.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $224,000.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

