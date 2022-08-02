Sunburst Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.59. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $193.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.28.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.