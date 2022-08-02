Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the June 30th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

Suncorp Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Suncorp Group stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 22,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987. Suncorp Group has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third party products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.