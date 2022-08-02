Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Super Micro Computer to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.79. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $519,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,983.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after acquiring an additional 171,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,077,000 after acquiring an additional 66,035 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $1,719,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 235,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 42,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

