Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.73 Million

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $40.16 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 619,593,267 coins and its circulating supply is 363,354,955 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

