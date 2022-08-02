Surgalign (SRGA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Surgalign has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.
Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 79.07% and a negative return on equity of 169.33%.
Surgalign Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SRGA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,578. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.17. Surgalign has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRGA. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Surgalign by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 249,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 89,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Surgalign by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 358,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 124,055 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Surgalign by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 459,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 310,676 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Surgalign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Surgalign by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.
