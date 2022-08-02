Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.57 and last traded at $35.26. 22,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 444,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average is $44.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -69.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $596.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Goodwin sold 13,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $544,327.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,011.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,380 shares of company stock worth $1,053,599. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 350,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.