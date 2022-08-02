Symbol (XYM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $8.36 Million

Symbol (XYM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Symbol has a market capitalization of $312.64 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Symbol coin can now be bought for about $0.0560 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Symbol has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.00632990 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00034421 BTC.

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy. “

