Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €125.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been given a €125.00 ($128.87) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SY1. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($123.71) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($117.53) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($116.49) target price on Symrise in a report on Monday, June 20th. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($105.15) price target on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($110.31) price target on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday.

Symrise Stock Performance

FRA SY1 traded down €0.60 ($0.62) on Tuesday, hitting €113.00 ($116.49). 252,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €104.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €105.79. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($58.72) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($75.75).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

