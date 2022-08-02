Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Short Interest Update

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 249,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Synaptogenix in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptogenix

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Synaptogenix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) by 248.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.18% of Synaptogenix worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Synaptogenix Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SNPX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,671. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. Synaptogenix has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter.

Synaptogenix Company Profile

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

