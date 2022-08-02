Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,400 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 385,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 74,239 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 64,135 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Synlogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Synlogic by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 550,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Synlogic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SYBX. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synlogic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Synlogic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYBX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.96. 50,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,825. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $67.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 3,067.42% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synlogic will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618 and SYNB1934 that are orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidates, which are in Phase II clinical trials to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat homocystinuria; and SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria.

