Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 5.8% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 253,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 13.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 344,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,942,000 after acquiring an additional 41,750 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 22.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 52.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.70.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $370.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.59. The firm has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

