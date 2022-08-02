Synthetify (SNY) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Synthetify (SNY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Synthetify has a total market capitalization of $894,225.57 and approximately $98,422.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetify coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000698 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Synthetify has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.31 or 0.00633223 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016296 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00034111 BTC.
Synthetify Coin Profile
Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.
