Synthetify (SNY) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Synthetify (SNY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Synthetify has a total market capitalization of $894,225.57 and approximately $98,422.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetify coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000698 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Synthetify has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Synthetify alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.31 or 0.00633223 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00016296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00034111 BTC.

Synthetify Coin Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.

Buying and Selling Synthetify

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetify should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetify using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.