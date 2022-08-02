TaaS Market Cap Hits $6.82 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (TAAS) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. TaaS has a market cap of $6.82 million and $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TaaS Profile

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund.

TaaS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

