Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,812 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.08.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target Stock Performance

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.81. 46,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,805. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

