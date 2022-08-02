Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $215.00 at Tigress Financial

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Tigress Financial from $320.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.08.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $165.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Target by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Target by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

