Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the June 30th total of 67,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 55,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 565,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 220,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 39,135 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TARO traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,269. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.00 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

