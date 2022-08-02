Telcoin (TEL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.41 Million

Telcoin (TEL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Telcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $97.49 million and $1.41 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Telcoin Coin Profile

TEL is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,728,700,558 coins. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in.

Telcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

