Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Price Target Lowered to €0.20 at Berenberg Bank

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from €0.37 ($0.38) to €0.20 ($0.21) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Telecom Italia from €0.13 ($0.13) to €0.16 ($0.16) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telecom Italia presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.18.

Telecom Italia Stock Performance

Shares of TIIAY opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

