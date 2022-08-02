Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $229,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,532 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $138.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.99.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

