Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Acquired by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 132.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 15,128.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,371,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,293 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 224,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 25,286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 14,527,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 112.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 105,719 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TME. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.60 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.59.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.