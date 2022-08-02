Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Sells $7,910,000.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.00, for a total value of $7,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, July 29th, Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 17,500 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $863.78, for a total value of $15,116,150.00.

TSLA stock traded up $9.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $901.76. The company had a trading volume of 31,716,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,848,156. The firm has a market cap of $941.88 billion, a PE ratio of 108.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $731.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $843.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tesla from $1,108.00 to $949.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Tesla from $375.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $859.38.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

