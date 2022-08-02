Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Texas Permanent School Fund’s 4th Largest Position

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.6% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $117,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 201 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,002,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $895.40. 229,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,848,156. The firm has a market cap of $935.24 billion, a PE ratio of 107.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $726.47 and a 200 day moving average of $843.16.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $859.38.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.10, for a total value of $2,527,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,541,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,989 shares of company stock worth $30,073,729 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

