Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 9.8% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.43.

Insider Activity

Texas Instruments Price Performance

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $179.25. The stock had a trading volume of 58,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379,423. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.54. The company has a market capitalization of $163.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

