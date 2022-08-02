Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,541 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,798,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.85.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.02. 4,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,520. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.71 and a 200 day moving average of $202.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.40. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $168.90 and a one year high of $218.99. The company has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

