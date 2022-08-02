Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in General Electric were worth $13,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in General Electric by 62.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 114,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,501,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 181.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 56,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 36,433 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 47.9% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.21.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

General Electric Stock Performance

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.30. 57,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,719,582. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $82.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average is $82.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

