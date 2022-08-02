Texas Permanent School Fund Has $15.63 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,446 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $7.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.59. 115,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,558,327. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $237.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

