Texas Permanent School Fund Has $22.28 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,545 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $22,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Price Performance

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.08.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.