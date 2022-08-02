Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 12,657 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,495 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,657 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Walmart were worth $27,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.77. 59,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,591,308. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.37. The company has a market cap of $361.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

