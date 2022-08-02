Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 22,981 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,981 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $20,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.35. 95,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,084,935. The company has a market capitalization of $158.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

