Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,764 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 101.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 78,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 324,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,301 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 332.6% during the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 5.3 %

ISRG traded up $12.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.64. 40,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.15 and its 200 day moving average is $250.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.92.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

