Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,051 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,051 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $24,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.33. 16,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,011. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.33 and its 200 day moving average is $268.08. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.17.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

