Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,755 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,781 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,642,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in American Express by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,365 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in American Express by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 131,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.52. The stock had a trading volume of 27,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,658. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

